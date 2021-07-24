ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

