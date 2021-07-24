ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.