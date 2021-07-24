ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $157.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

