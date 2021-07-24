Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,288 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

