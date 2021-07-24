Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $814.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.