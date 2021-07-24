Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.40 Million in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

