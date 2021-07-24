Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 6,300 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 225.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 18,920.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

