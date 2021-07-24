Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 370,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.