Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%.
Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 370,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
