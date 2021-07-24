ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,439,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.