Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $707.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

