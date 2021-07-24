Aragon Court (ANJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133,543.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $11.36 million and $133,543.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

