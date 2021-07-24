Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,114 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 322,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

