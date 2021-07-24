Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 10,253 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 536.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.8% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in KLA by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.76. 705,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.59. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.