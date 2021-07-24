Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 468.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.36. The stock had a trading volume of 178,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $561.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.