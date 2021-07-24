Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Synopsys by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.07. 401,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,956. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

