Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 5.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.66. The stock had a trading volume of 178,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

