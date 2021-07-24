Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,706 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 3,889,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
