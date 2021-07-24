Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,706 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 3,889,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

