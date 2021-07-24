AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

