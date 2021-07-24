AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NetScout Systems worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

