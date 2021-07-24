AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 10,424 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.