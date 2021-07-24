AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 454.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 192,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

X has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.