Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 102.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 318,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

