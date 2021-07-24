Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

