Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.34 and last traded at $99.19. Approximately 1,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 688,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.
Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
