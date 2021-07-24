Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.34 and last traded at $99.19. Approximately 1,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 688,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

