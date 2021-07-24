AntiMatter 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $421,340.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $421,340.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

