Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $453.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $447.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2021 earnings at $25.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

