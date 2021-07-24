Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANTM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

