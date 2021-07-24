Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANTM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.
Shares of ANTM stock opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
