Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.28. Antero Resources shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 10,842 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 669,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.