Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer – Antero Resources Corporation. Since Antero Resources explores and produces natural gas in the prolific Marcellus Shale of the Appalachian Basin, Antero Midstream is likely to continue to generate stable cashflow by providing midstream services to the upstream energy firm. Moreover, the company has a project backlog of $1.05-$1.15 billion. However, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness. In fact, the company has significantly higher exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. On top of that, the firm’s move of slashing dividend payments caught some investors by surprise.”

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of AM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $15,656,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.