Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,505 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ATRS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

