Anomaly Capital Management LP Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 2.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of NVR worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,938,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR traded up $115.39 on Friday, hitting $5,130.03. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,658.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,857.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.