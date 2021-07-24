Anomaly Capital Management LP Invests $6.52 Million in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 201,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. 21Vianet Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 5,919,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.