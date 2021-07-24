Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given a $20.09 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Anglo American stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

