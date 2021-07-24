Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.01. 14,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,017,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

