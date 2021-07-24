Analyzing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.29 $131.91 million $0.58 78.84 Orbsat $5.69 million 1.29 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Orbsat.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 34.7 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.3 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

