Analyzing Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.78 $7.70 million $0.05 97.20 SM Energy $1.13 billion 1.99 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -80.96

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Falcon Minerals and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50 SM Energy 1 5 4 0 2.30

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Falcon Minerals pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SM Energy pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38% SM Energy -49.72% -1.25% -0.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.13, suggesting that its share price is 513% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats SM Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

