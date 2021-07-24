Analyzing Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karat Packaging and Berry Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group $11.71 billion 0.73 $559.00 million $4.85 13.15

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group 5.61% 34.88% 4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Berry Global Group has a consensus target price of $71.92, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Karat Packaging on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources. Its Consumer Packaging North America segment provides containers and pails for branded and private label customers; lightweight polypropylene cups and lids for hot and cold beverages; child-resistant, continuous-thread, and tamper closures, as well as aerosol overcaps; bottles and prescription vials; and extruded and laminate tubes. Its Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. Its Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides medical garment materials, surgical drapes, household cleaning wipes, and face masks for infection prevention; components for baby diapers, adult incontinence, and other absorbent hygiene products, elastic films and laminates, and substrates for dryer sheets; and products and components for geosynthetics and filtration products. The company sells its products through direct sales force of professionals and distributors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internally. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

