Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 181.43

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.86 ($2.39).
A number of research firms have issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
In other news, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
