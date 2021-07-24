Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 181.43

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.86 ($2.39).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 189.70 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.79. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.49.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

