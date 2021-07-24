Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $57.50

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,413 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.