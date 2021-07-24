Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $47.75

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lazard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lazard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.