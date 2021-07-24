Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

