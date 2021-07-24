Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target at $25.50

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $996.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

