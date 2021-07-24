Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $68.40

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

