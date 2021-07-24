Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $34.25

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,957 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

