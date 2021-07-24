Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $16.44

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

