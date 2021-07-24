Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $4.75

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
Several analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
