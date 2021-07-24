Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.