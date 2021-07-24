Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGY. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $7,931,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

