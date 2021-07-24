Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.41. 317,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

