Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Shares of TWLO traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,318. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.73.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

